Call for accountability over ongoing streetlight service failures in Ward 46

The metro is exploring ways to boost the efficiency of teams for streetlight maintenance after Ward 46 residents handed over a petition demanding repairs.

According to the petition, only 20% of the ward’s streetlights are working, leaving much of the area in darkness at night and raising serious safety concerns.

The petition, signed by residents across the ward, calls for urgent intervention and criticises what it describes as ‘a lack of basic service delivery’, despite residents paying their monthly municipal bills.

It also claims that the community has been told that there will be a R35.5-million budget cut for streetlight materials.

However, the metro has denied these allegations.

In their petition, residents make three key demands:

– The creation of an action plan with deadlines for the repair of streetlights in the ward.

– The appointment of a dedicated official to be accountable for the repairs.

– Regular progress updates via the ward councillor to inform residents.

Metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba confirmed that Ward 46 has 1 950 streetlights but added that the number of broken lights changes regularly, and because of this, exact numbers aren’t available daily.

However, he said the metro is working on a strategy to improve lighting maintenance efforts across the city.

“The Energy and Electricity Business Unit is in the process of exploring ways or options to capacitate internal teams to focus on the maintenance of public lighting infrastructure across the city, including Ward 46,” Bokaba said.

He stated that while this long-term plan is being finalised, maintenance work continues to take place daily, and the city is prioritising main roads and newly logged complaints.

Bokaba said senior supervisors already form part of maintenance teams, and are responsible for monthly and weekly maintenance planning, and making sure that work is completed in line with national standards and NERSA regulations.

“The metro has created WhatsApp communication portals for ward councillors and residents to receive updates on daily activities, and public lighting schedules will also be made available via these channels.”

Addressing concerns over resources, Bokaba said the metro is currently making the best use of available materials, contractors, and technicians to deal with both existing and newly reported faults.

“The city is reconfiguring electricity operations to ensure that maintenance resources – technicians, materials, and specialised equipment – are aligned with the scale of work needed,” he said.

This process is expected to improve turnaround times and reduce the likelihood of future backlogs.

While the petition raises alarm over the alleged budget cut, Bokaba dismissed the claims. “The Energy and Electricity Business Unit is not aware of any such budget reduction for materials for the maintenance of public lighting infrastructure.”

The petition also highlights growing fears over crime and road safety in unlit areas.

In response, Bokaba said the TMPD has increased visibility in areas of concern, and teams are working on strategies to improve service delivery.

Although the metro has not formally responded to the petition, Bokaba confirmed that two enquiries have been received on the issue of streetlight repairs in Ward 46, one of which has already been addressed.

