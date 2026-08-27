MunicipalNews

Explosions behind power outages in north

Some residents in Amandasig and Karenpark have been without power for six days as technicians work through multiple cable faults and extensive infrastructure damage.

2 hours ago
Trott Chaane 2 minutes read
For illustration purpose. Canva

Frustration is mounting among residents in Amandasig and Karenpark as parts of the communities remain without electricity after an outage that has stretched into the sixth day.

The Tshwane Metro said the outage followed explosions involving medium-voltage equipment at the Amandasig Substation and T3 Brits/Heinrich, with technical teams continuing repairs to restore the electricity supply.

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In its latest update, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said several cable faults caused by the explosions had been identified and repaired.

Teams had also repaired faulty equipment at the Amandasig Substation and attended to several affected mini-substations, while further repairs continued.

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Ward 98 councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen said an additional cable fault had since been discovered at the corner of Maranta and Disotis avenues.

According to Van der Westhuizen, repair teams were expected to work through to address the latest fault.

“I know that residents are angry, exhausted and deeply frustrated,” he said, acknowledging the impact the prolonged outage has had on households.

Van der Westhuizen said the outage had affected residents’ food, appliances, finances and overall well-being, adding that the damage was worse than initially anticipated.

He attributed the scale of the problem to ageing infrastructure and inadequate protection, which he said appeared to have allowed a cable surge to cause extensive damage and multiple faults.

The councillor also assured residents that he remained engaged with the metro and would escalate the matter, push for resources and seek updates from the relevant departments.

He added that information would be provided on how they could submit claims to the metro for food losses or damage allegedly caused by the outage.

“Although each claim will be assessed according to the metro’s applicable process and requirements,” said Van der Westhuizen, hoping the process would provide some assistance to affected households.

The metro has apologised for the continued inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience while technical teams work to restore the remaining affected areas.

https://x.com/CityTshwane/status/2092675667582165206?s=20

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2 hours ago
Trott Chaane 2 minutes read

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Trott Chaane

Trott Chaane is a journalist at Pretoria Rekord, focusing on local news. With experience in audio editing and online news, Trott delivers well-researched and accurate articles. Dedicated to impactful journalism, he is passionate about growing in the field and making a difference.
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