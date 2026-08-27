Snow in Pretoria this weekend? Here is the latest forecast

Despite early indications of another possible snow-producing weather system, the latest forecast shows no chance of snow in Pretoria this weekend.

Pretoria residents can instead expect a comfortable, sunny final weekend of winter, with pleasant daytime temperatures and no significant rainfall expected.

Vox Weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis said maximum temperatures would remain around the mid-20s.

“The weekend looks comfortable and sunny, with maximum temperatures of around 24°C. A light breeze could pick up on Sunday,” she said.

The latest forecast updates earlier weather-model guidance that suggested snowfall could return to parts of South Africa during the first week of spring.

Du Plessis previously said the early guidance indicated possible snowfall over parts of the Cape provinces and Lesotho. However, snow was not confirmed for Gauteng or Pretoria.

She cautioned that weather forecasts could change considerably when a potential event was still more than a week away, making it premature to create hype around the possibility of snow.

The latest short-range outlook supports mild, dry conditions in Pretoria.

Also read: Snow expected in Gauteng AGAIN? Here is what the early forecast shows

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