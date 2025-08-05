Police urge vigilance as criminals steal keys from the elderly inside stores

Police in the north of Pretoria are advising elderly residents to remain alert and aware of their surroundings, following an increase in reports of theft of motor vehicles.

According to police, this is happening at local shopping centres, targeting mainly vulnerable shoppers.

Pretoria North police spokesperson, Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, said there has been an increase in car theft cases in recent weeks, with the elderly being targets around shopping centres.

“Criminals are now using more subtle and manipulative tactics to prey on elderly motorists, often stealing their car keys while they are still shopping or distracted inside grocery stores.

“The perpetrators are not targeting a specific shopping centre, but it’s shopping centres around the Pretoria North CBD and Ninapark,” said Moloto.

The local police have observed that offenders are not just breaking into vehicles in parking lots, but are deliberately targeting vulnerable individuals inside malls.

Moloto said in some cases, suspects follow elderly shoppers, distract them, and discreetly snatch their keys from handbags or shopping trolleys.

He said once the keys are stolen, the thieves easily locate and drive away with the vehicles without raising immediate suspicion.

“This is a new and worrying trend. The elderly are being specifically targeted because criminals perceive them as less likely to notice or resist during these planned thefts.”

The police are urging the public to remain alert, avoid shopping alone if possible, and keep their car keys safe at all times.

Shoppers are also advised to avoid talking to strangers who offer help or try to begin unnecessary conversations while inside shops or parking areas.

“We are encouraging residents to report any suspicious behaviour and to assist the elderly by accompanying them where possible.

“The safety of our elderly must be a shared responsibility. We ask families, caregivers, and neighbours to support their elderly loved ones and ensure they don’t fall prey to these criminals,” he said.

To report suspicious activity, residents can contact the Pretoria North SAPS, visit their nearest police station or contact the crime stop number on 08600 10111.

