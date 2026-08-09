Community effort helps save homes as mother and 5-year-old caught in property fire

A security officer sustained a minor burn to the arm following the rescue of a mother and her 5-year-old child from their burning home.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), the pair were experiencing signs of shock following the house fire at the corner of Ben Swart and 30th Streets, Villieria.

According to Community Response Group (CRG) Moot operational manager and director Martin Kruger, a rapid community response helped prevent what could have become a major fire disaster in the Moot after flames engulfed a thatched section connected to a flatlet on Saturday.

The emergency unfolded at about 11:55 when a call for assistance was posted on the Villieria community group, immediately prompting CRG Moot responders to mobilise.

Kruger said responders were on the scene with Pro Shield Security within three minutes.

“CRG responders jumped into action. We have a trusted relationship with Innesdal Fire Station, so the response was instant,” said Kruger.

On arrival, responders found the fire burning through a thatched section attached to a flatlet. The structure was ultimately destroyed, but responders immediately focused on preventing the flames from spreading.

The burning structure was approximately eight metres from another property with a thatched roof, raising concerns that the fire could quickly escalate.

CRG responders, who are trained to deal with such situations, closed the road to assist the fire department with access and identified the nearest available water supply.

Neighbours also assisted by providing hosepipes while responders worked to establish a water supply and contain the blaze.

“The section that burned was a thatched roof connected to a flatlet, but it was burned to the ground,” said Kruger.

He credited the quick actions of residents, CRG, Pro Shield Security, and the fire department with limiting the damage.

Emergency personnel extinguished the fire.

Photo supplied.

Because of the swift response, the flames were prevented from reaching the nearby thatched property, which could have resulted in significantly greater damage.

Kruger said the cause of the fire remains unknown and no injuries were reported.

A vehicle parked next to the burning structure was also at risk, but responders managed to save it, although the vehicle keys were lost after being damaged by the intense heat.

Kruger said the incident highlighted the importance of residents reporting emergencies quickly through established community networks.

He also thanked the Innesdal Fire Station, Pro Shield Security, tactical officer SJ, and CRG Moot responders for their assistance.

He said the incident demonstrated the value of strong relationships between community responders, security companies and emergency services.

“Last but not least, the CRG team is always ready for action because we love what we do,” he said.

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