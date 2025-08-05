Snow possible in central SA and Gauteng this week

Snow in Gauteng? Weather models are pointing to a rare wintry mix for the province this Thursday as a powerful cut-off low sweeps across South Africa, bringing freezing temperatures and the potential for snow, hail, or graupel.

While actual snow settling in Gauteng remains unlikely due to higher ground temperatures, forecasters warn that conditions may be cold and unstable enough to produce soft hail or snow-like precipitation.

The last time similar weather struck the region, residents reported icy flurries and sleet — and this week could bring a repeat.

According to Voxweather, a powerful cut-off low is developing over western South Africa and will slowly move eastwards this week.

“Expect a sharp drop in temperatures across central South Africa from Wednesday, spreading to the north-east by Thursday.”

It furthermore said scattered showers will spread over the Free State, Eastern Cape, North West and surrounding regions on Wednesday and spread further eastwards into Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga by Thursday.

Will it snow in Gauteng?

“Some models are hinting at snow over central South Africa as well as Gauteng.”

It explained that while freezing levels will drop, they’re not expected to be low enough for snow to settle on the ground in Gauteng, Free State, North West and surrounding regions.

Any snowfall here would most likely melt before reaching the surface.

In the Free State, a mix of rain, snow and graupel – looks like small, soft hailstones – may occur on Wednesday to Thursday.

“In and around Gauteng, where instability values are expected to be high, the models are likely picking up hail or graupel mixed with rain on Thursday rather than actual snow. “In the Northern Cape, a mix of rain, snow or graupel can occur on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

It also said snowfall that does settle will likely be confined to the mountains in the Free State near Lesotho and the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

