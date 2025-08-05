Serial killer fear grips Pretoria as fifth woman’s body found

Fears of a serial killer are growing in Pretoria after the fourth burned body of a woman was discovered near the Waltloo train station on Monday afternoon.

A total of five women have been found murdered in East of Pretoria since June — four burned beyond recognition along a railway line, and one partially buried in a field.

The discovery of the latest body on Monday has fueled the growing fears of a serial killer.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the Silverton police were called to a scene where the fourth burned body of a woman was discovered at Watloo train station, Stormvoël street in Silvertondale at about 15:30 on Monday.

Three burned bodies were found between Waltloo and Denneboom train stations between June and July 2025.

“No one has been arrested yet, but the task team established to investigate the murders is working around the clock following possible leads to trace the perpetrators.”

She added that the team comprises seasoned detectives, crime intelligence, forensic and crime scene experts.

Police are not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer. Muridili confirmed that forensic experts are part of the task team working to determine whether the cases are connected.

This comes just hours after a suspect was arrested in connection with the separate murder in Eersterust.

The 30-year-old woman was found partially buried with a shirt around her neck in an open field on Swartberg Street, Eersterust, last Thursday. The victim had been reported missing on July 4.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a member of the Limpopo Tracking Team, the Limpopo Provincial Investigation Unit, the Silverton Detectives, the Tshwane FCS, and the Tshwane District Detectives arrested a 37-year-old man in Mentz village, under the Mankweng Policing area, for the murder of the Eersterust woman.

“The suspect was arrested during a joint operation conducted between the evening of Sunday and early hours of Monday, August 4, 2025, at Mentz village, under the Mankweng Policing area, in Limpopo province.”

Ledwaba said that according to information, the man utilised a “Tinder” Dating site to lure his victims to his residence in Eesterust, Pretoria, Gauteng province.

“He allegedly raped some of his victims, until the recent incident wherein he raped and killed the victim, thereafter buried her in a shallow grave in his residence. The matter was brought to the police’s attention, and massive investigations were conducted.”

The man has been linked to over ten cases of rape and murder.

People who suspect that they have been victims of this man are urged to report to their local police stations to assist the police with ongoing investigations.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist either investigation to come forward by contacting their nearest station or calling Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be submitted anonymously via the MySAPS app.

Also read: Man arrested days after brutal murder of missing Eersterust woman

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.