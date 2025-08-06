Accused in burnt body murder case drops bail bid

The man accused of murdering 35-year-old Sibongile Hadebe abandoned his bail application on August 6 when he briefly appeared at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court.

He is expected to reappear on October 8.

The accused is facing a charge of murder after the discovery of Hadebe’s charred body near her residence in Mamelodi East on June 3.

Police confirmed the burnt body found in Mamelodi was that of Hadebe after DNA tests were concluded.

Before her body was discovered, she was reported missing at the Mamelodi Police Station. She was last seen on May 19.

Her charred remains were found near her residence three days after she was reported missing by her brother.

The accused was arrested at Colenso in KwaZulu-Natal on July 23.

Senior prosecutor Advocate Anne-Marie Bendeman said he would remain in custody and the case is postponed for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin has urged residents to report incidents of gender-based and domestic violence.

“Break the silence and come forward as soon as it happens. Furthermore, refrain from withdrawing cases once they are opened. As the SAPS, we are continuously having awareness campaigns together with different stakeholders, and to give support to victims of abuse,” said Austin.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi family awaits DNA test results of charred body

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.