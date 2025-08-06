Centurion’s Amkor Road reopens after a sinkhole closure lasting over three years

Amkor Road in Centurion is officially open again after being closed for more than three years, due to a large sinkhole that had severely damaged the road.

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, announced that the road has been fully restored following extensive repair work by the metro.

“This moment marks not only the restoration of a critical road, but also a reaffirmation of the city’s commitment to rebuilding infrastructure and restoring public trust,” she said.

The sinkhole first appeared on April 19, 2022, caused by a severe underground water leak that destabilised the entire width of the road.

Morodi said the sinkhole was initially measured to be approximately 12m long, 5m wide, and 18m deep.

Due to the risk to public safety, the metro immediately closed the road and diverted the leaking pipe to prevent further damage.

“The closure disrupted daily life for many in the surrounding community. Some residents were forced to relocate their gates and driveways, and motorists had to take lengthy detours to reach places like Doringkloof Mall and the nearby NG Kerk,” Morodi said.

According to Morodi, geological investigations were finalised in August 2023, but construction officially began only in May 2025.

She said that once construction began, engineers discovered that the sinkhole had expanded significantly beyond original estimates, both in size and cost.

“The total cost of the project is expected to be around R4.4-million, pending final certification.”

Morodi explained that the city employed a range of engineering solutions to stabilise the area.

“Imported rock boulders were used to stabilise the sinkhole up to 2m below ground level, followed by layers of high-slump concrete to fill cavities and strengthen the structural foundation.

“Boreholes around the site were also grouted to help prevent future subsidence,” she added.

She said the site was then backfilled with compacted soil, in line with engineering standards.

“The city took a methodical, safety-first approach to the repairs,” Morodi added.

ActionSA MMC @kholofeloMorodi is proud to announce the official reopening of Amkor Road, Doringkloof, following the successful completion of extensive repair works on a large sinkhole that had forced its closure since April 2022.#CenturionMatters #ServiceDelivery pic.twitter.com/qc722Fxgmv — ActionSA Tshwane Caucus (@ActionSATshwane) August 5, 2025

She also expressed appreciation for the community’s patience and cooperation throughout the long process.

Morodi added that the completion of the Amkor Road repairs represents the city’s continued efforts to ensure service delivery, community safety, and the responsible management of environmental risks.

She said that while sinkholes remain a significant infrastructure challenge in Region 4, the metro remains focused on resolving them in a way that restores road access and public confidence.

“As we continue to address sinkholes and other infrastructure challenges across Region 4, we remain committed to restoring not just our roads, but the trust of our residents, one layer at a time.”

However, while the road’s reopening has been welcomed, some residents remain concerned about the many other sinkholes in the area that are yet to be fixed.

Lyttelton Manor resident Andrew Smith said while he’s pleased the road has finally been reopened, he remains deeply concerned about the other sinkholes in the area that are still unattended.

Smith pointed out that a sinkhole on Hans Strijdom Avenue, which formed back in 2019, has still not been repaired and continues to pose a risk to motorists and nearby properties.

“I’m happy to see Amkor Road open again. It’s been a nightmare having it closed for so long, but this is just one of many sinkholes in Lyttelton Manor,” he said.

“There’s another one on Hans Strijdom Avenue that’s been left open since 2019. That’s six years now. It’s unbelievable.”

He also raised the alarm over the large and growing sinkhole on Clifton Avenue, which he described as one of the biggest and most concerning in the area.

For resident Allen Tunder, the reopening has brought long-awaited relief. “This road is a shortcut to the mall at Doringkloof and the NG Kerk.

“It used to take more time to get there, but now that it’s open, it will take less than five minutes.”

In January, Tshwane revealed that more than R14.5-million had been allocated to address sinkhole-related issues across Centurion.

The metro’s plan included the repair of nine low-priority or smaller sinkholes within the 2024/25 financial year, including the one on Amkor Road.

At the time, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the other affected sites included the Laudium Soccer Grounds, Hugo Road in Valhalla, South Street in Die Hoewes, Johan Strauss in Christoburg, and several others in Erasmia and Lyttelton Manor.

He noted that costs for each sinkhole repair vary based on size and severity, noting, “Some may require less than R1-million, while others could exceed R30-million.”

He explained that safety and risk assessments determine the order in which sinkholes are addressed.

