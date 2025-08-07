Electricity shortages in CBD today due to critical upgrades

Residents and businesses in Pretoria Central can expect electricity shortages this August 7, as the Princess Park substation is undergoing maintenance.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that the work, which begins at 10:00, is urgent and no restoration time is currently available, as that will be determined by the work needed.

“This inevitable interruption of power supply is necessitated by the need to conduct emergency electricity network maintenance and testing at Princess Park132/11kV Substation.

“Customers are urged to always treat all network points as live, including during the electricity supply interruption period,” Mashigo said.

The following areas will be affected:

– Pretoria CBD

– Pretoria Townlands

– West Park

– Salvokop

– Asiatic Bazaar

For all enquiries, contact 012 358 9999 and select option 3.

The metro apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and pleaded for patience and understanding as they carry out critical infrastructure upgrades to improve network reliability.

