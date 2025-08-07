Ga-Rankuwa police heighten alert after carjacking attempt

A recent attempted carjacking in Ga-Rankuwa has prompted local police to warn residents about crime hotspots in the area.

In shared CCTV footage, a car is seen being blocked on its path by armed suspects wearing balaclavas, who then shoot at it.

According to Ga-Rankuwa SAPS spokesperson, Shimi Tsheole, the incident happened on the afternoon of August 5.

“The carjacking attempt occurred at around 16:34 near the Ga-Rankuwa Cemetery,” he said.

He said the victim was driving from work when she allegedly encountered a car with armed occupants wearing balaclavas.

“It is alleged that [the] complainant was driving from work to home when encountering a silver KIA with occupants wearing balaclavas and with firearms,” he said.

He added the suspects tried to block the victim’s path before she could reverse her vehicle and flee the scene.

“The said suspects fired two shots at the victim as per the complaint received by the police.”

He said no suspect has been arrested, however, police are investigating a case of attempted carjacking and attempted murder.

“No suspects have been identified, therefore no arrests have been made so far. Investigation in this matter is still at an early stage,” he said.

Following the incident, Tsheole raised concern over increasing in crime in parts of Ga-Rankuwa.

“SAPS Ga-Rankuwa is however concerned with the increase in crime at a mountain along the M17 Road opposite Sefako Makgatho University,” he said.

He said crimes such as carjacking and armed robberies are more prevalent in that area.

“The place is a hunting ground for criminals. Police appeal to members of the community to refrain from using the mountain as a praying area,” he cautioned.

He added that Zone 14 is also a hotspot for crime, and the precinct usually experiences an increase in crime from Thursday to Sunday.

“The station usually experiences [a] slight increase from Thursday 20:00 to Sunday 02:00,” he said.

However, he also said the station’s crime prevention tactics have resulted in the decrease of crime overall.

“Station commander Brigadier [Paballo] Nkosi increased her crime prevention operations around those areas, resulting in a significant decline in cases reported,” he said.

He added that intervention by the Tshwane District Commissioner, Major-General Samuel Thine, through Operation Shanela is also playing a role in the decrease of crime in the areas.

The police urges community members to organise neighbourhood watches.

Tsheole said residents can report crime or suspicious activity by contacting the police on:

-Crime stop: 0860010111

-Any network: dial 112

-SAPS Ga-Rankuwa landline: 012 7978855

-SAPS Ga-Rankuwa cell: 082 416 0832

WATCH:

