N1 closure between Atterbury and Rigel set for Sunday, warns Sanral

Motorists using the N1 in Pretoria are advised to prepare for temporary road closures on the southbound route this weekend.

The road closure is due to planned roadworks by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Sanral announced that the closure will take place on Sunday, from 09:00 to 15:00, on the N1 Section 21 southbound, just before the Rigel Avenue off-ramp, in the direction from Atterbury Road towards Rigel Avenue.

Gauteng Provincial Head, Progress Hlahla, said the closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of an overhead gantry sign as part of Sanral’s broader infrastructure upgrade programme.

“This forms part of Sanral’s ongoing project to replace ageing overhead signs along national routes,” said Hlahla. “Many of these signs have faded over time and no longer meet the required standards for night-time visibility and reflectivity. The initiative aims to improve road safety and visibility for all road users.”

She explained that all main lanes on the southbound carriageway will be temporarily closed, and traffic will be diverted to the emergency slow lane for the duration of the work to safely carry out the replacement.

“Motorists will be directed to clearly marked alternative routes from Atterbury Road, guiding them to the Rigel on-ramp, where they can rejoin the N1 freeway at Rigel Avenue.

Still, road users should expect some delays and are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly.”

The road closure was initially set to take place on Saturday, but was postponed to Sunday.

Sanral is appealing to all motorists to plan their journeys ahead of time.

Drivers are urged to follow traffic accommodation signs and instructions from flag personnel and to remain patient and cautious when travelling through the affected area.

The agency apologised for any inconvenience this road closure may cause.

“We remain committed to improving the safety and quality of our national roads.”

