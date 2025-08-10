Young author overcomes challenges to inspire and uplift readers

For Pretoria East author and poet, Rosalee Meyer, storytelling is much more than a passion: it’s a calling.

Meyer wants her words to touch lives, to bring joy, and to inspire hope.

Her journey as a writer is rooted in faith, perseverance, and the quiet power of creativity.

Her written work is mostly expressed in Afrikaans, and she has authored two books, both of which have been published.

She dabbles in multiple art forms, including painting, poetry, and creating short stories. She has also been published in anthologies and shared that her early memories of falling in love with words are vivid.

“At only five years old, sitting cross-legged on a beach, a children’s book open in my lap, I was captivated by the words, and how they sounded, and that was the beginning of my journey.”

Meyer said if she recalls correctly, she wasn’t even at school yet, but somehow, she knew this was something special, and from then on, she just couldn’t stop reading.

But her path hasn’t always been easy.

Born with cerebral palsy, Meyer has faced physical challenges that many couldn’t begin to imagine. And yet, she has never allowed those obstacles to define her – instead, they became part of her story, one she shares with the world.

“Writing gave me freedom, even when my steps were uncertain, my words could run, dance, and soar,” Meyer enthused.

Her poem “Eendag” was written during one of the most difficult periods in her life.

The poem paints a moving picture of longing, of dancing in red high heels, of one day gliding across a heavenly dancefloor with ease.

“It’s a poem of hope. Life can be hard, but I believe we are created with purpose. There’s beauty even in brokenness,” she explained.

Meyer’s literary achievements reflect her resilience and creativity.

Her debut novel Soos water in sy hande was published after she won second place in a national short story and poetry competition.

“The book, a Christian novel, tells the story of a teenager’s journey from deep despair to healing, a narrative that resonates with many young readers.”

She said her second novel Sterrenag took a lighter turn, embracing romance and humour.

“I wanted to challenge myself,” she said. “After something heavy and emotional, it felt right to write a feel-good story.”

With each new project, Meyer has grown in her confidence and her craft, always aiming to improve and explore new horizons. And her dreams haven’t stopped yet.

“One of my biggest goals is to see my books on the shelves of Exclusive Books, Bargain Books or PNA. But more than that, I want my words to touch lives, to bring joy, to inspire hope.”

To aspiring artists, writers, poets, musicians, and painters, she said: “Start where you are; you do not need a perfect condition, just begin.

“Keep learning, because practice won’t make you perfect, but it will make you better.

“Be brave. Submit your work, join platforms. Enter competitions. You never know what doors may open.”

Meyer said young creatives always need to edit with honesty.

“Kill your darlings. Cut what feels self-indulgent. Always write with purpose. Use your senses, show, don’t tell. Let your readers see, hear, and feel your story.”

Most of all, she reminds creators that their stories matter.

“You were given a voice for a reason. Use it. Create boldly, write honestly, and never stop dreaming.”

Meyer closes by saying that for her, success isn’t just about being published; it’s about touching hearts.

“If my words give someone hope, make them feel seen, or simply help them smile, that is enough for me.”

