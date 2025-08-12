Homeless receive hot meals in Silverton

Recently, concerned residents of Silverton organised a meal drive to provide warmth and nourishment to the homeless people living on Moreleta Street, to foster a spirit of humanity and compassion in their neighbourhood.

One of the residents, William Lebudi, said the initiative on August 9 aimed to offer relief to the growing number of people living on the streets.

“As residents who live around here, we pass by our brothers and sisters sleeping out here in the cold every day,” he said.

Their shared concern made them feel the need to act rather than just watch.

They wanted to show the homeless people that they are seen and that they matter.

“Every day, homeless people face a struggle for survival. We want to give those near us a break from that,” he said.

Residents contributed fresh bread, juice and vegetables for soup, and prepared hot meals for those in need.

WATCH:

Lebudi added that the initiative was to make all the relevant organisations aware of the growing number of homeless people in the community.

“We hope that the appropriate departments see that there is a huge need for them to intervene,” he said.

He added that during the meal drives, the homeless people ask them about shelter or rehabilitation options.

Another resident, Elizabeth Kruger, shared that the meal drive was more than just providing food, saying, “It is a demonstration of the human connection within our community,” she said.

She expressed her hope that other community members would step forward to support vulnerable residents.

One recipient, Godfrey Shikah, expressed his gratitude for the meals.

“Not even your closest family would do what they do for us. These people don’t even know us, but they are looking after us,” he said.

He further described the harsh reality of living on the streets, highlighting the challenges he faces.

“It’s very hard to survive here; some people blame us for things we didn’t even do,” he said, closing with, “Sometimes they call the police on us, and we get chased away.”

