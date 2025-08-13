News

Don’t miss Perseid meteor shower tonight: Here’s what you need to know

Gaze skyward tonight, Pretoria — the Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night with one of the year’s most dazzling displays.

17 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here's what you need to know for tonight's show. Photo: Stock

After weeks of cloudy skies and cold nights, Pretoria residents are in for a celestial treat as the Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight.

Known for producing bright, fast-moving meteors, the Perseids promise a dazzling show for those willing to step outside after dark.

Stargazers are urged to find a clear, dark spot away from city lights to catch the best view of one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year.

This year’s peak occurred on the night of August 12–13, and tonight (August 13 into the early hours of August 14) should still offer good meteor activity, albeit potentially reduced due to a bright, waning gibbous Moon (around 80–86% illumination)

What to Expect:

  • Observers in South Africa can still catch sporadic Perseid meteors tonight.
  • Expect 10–20 meteors per hour under these moonlit conditions — fewer than in a dark-moon year, but still worth watching.

Best Viewing Strategy for Pretoria:

  • Step outside after midnight, when the sky is at its darkest and the radiant in Perseus has climbed higher
  • Choose a spot away from city lights — even the glare of streetlights can wash out faint meteors
  • Let your eyes adjust to the dark for 20–30 minutes, ideally while lying down with a wide view of the sky

