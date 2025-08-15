Brink named DA’s mayoral candidate for 2026 local elections

In a moment charged with both political significance and renewed ambition, the DA officially announced Cilliers Brink as its candidate for mayor of Tshwane, marking his return to the frontline of local government politics for the 2026 local elections.

The announcement, made in Pretoria east on August 15, comes as the DA gears up for what promises to be one of the most tightly contested municipal elections in the city’s recent history.

He is a seasoned politician and former mayor of Tshwane from 2023 to early 2024.

Brink accepted the nomination in front of more than 200 DA supporters, activists, leaders and councillors with a commitment to restoring stable governance, integrity, and service delivery to South Africa’s administrative capital.

“I accept the DA nomination to become mayor of Tshwane with a renewed determination to finish the work we started, that is to build a capital city that delivers for honest, hardworking people,” he said.

Brink’s appointment signals the DA’s intent to reclaim political control of Tshwane after the collapse of its DA-led coalition government last year.

According to Brink, the fallout was triggered by a betrayal from within the multi-party coalition, notably by ActionSA, which helped the ANC claw its way back into the mayoral office through appointing ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya as the new mayor.

“In the corridors of Tshwane House, George Matjila, the ANC’s regional secretary, is called the real mayor,” Brink stated, alluding to behind-the-scenes manipulation and patronage networks that he claims have hijacked decision-making in the city.

Brink pointed to his administration’s track record between 2023 and 2024 as evidence of what stable, principled governance can achieve.

He cited the metro’s improved audit outcomes, a significant leap in financial sustainability, and critical steps taken to resolve the Hammanskraal water crisis. “We also took the first steps to make Tshwane less dependent on Eskom, an important backup against load-shedding,” he said.

Brink also highlighted bold moves to curb cadre deployment and combat corruption, including supporting City Manager Johann Mettler in the effort to discipline the ‘Rooiwal Five’ – officials implicated in alleged corrupt procurement tied to ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi.

Now, he warns, all that progress is under threat.

“Since the beginning of the year, Tshwane, under the leadership of an ANC coalition mayor, has had more power cuts than when Eskom load-shedding was last in place,” he said. He added that under the ANC’s watch, the city ran a R857-million deficit for the 2024/25 financial year.

DA’s leader John Steenhuisen, who formally introduced Brink as the party’s candidate, emphasised the stakes of the upcoming vote.

“This city’s race for mayor will be incredibly tight. Right now, there are just five seats separating the ANC from the DA in the council,” Steenhuisen said. “The votes of residents will decide whether Tshwane moves forward or slides back.”

He reiterated the party’s broader economic and governance agenda, referencing the DA’s national six-point economic plan and urging Tshwane residents to ensure that the DA becomes the biggest party in the metro.

“We can do it,” Steenhuisen declared. “But the DA simply has to be the biggest party in any coalition government if we are to be able to make sustained and meaningful progress.”

Brink made it clear that this campaign will be about more than just pointing out the ANC’s failures. It will be about offering a credible and ambitious alternative.

He pledged to engage communities across Tshwane in the months leading up to the election, listening to their concerns and incorporating their needs into a concrete set of pledges.

These will focus on crime prevention, infrastructure restoration, public-private partnerships, and delivering basic services efficiently.

“Let us make Tshwane a capital city that delivers, not to tenderpreneurs and friends but to honest, hardworking people,” said Brink.

He also extended an open invitation to residents, civil society organisations, and businesses, asking them to partner with his campaign in rebuilding the capital.

DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga also threw his full weight behind Brink as the party’s official candidate for Tshwane mayor, urging party members to rally behind a proven leader to help bring stability and delivery back to the capital.

He gave a rallying call to voters, highlighting the critical importance of the upcoming election and emphasising just how narrow the race has become.

He introduced Brink as a “son of this city” and a “proven leader” ready to finish the work he started in 2023.

