Help police find missing Mams woman

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zinthle Beauty Kunene (22) to come forward.

This follows the 22-year-old’s disappearance in Mamelodi West on July 22 at around 21:00.

According to Mamelodi police spokesperson Sergeant Daphney Maila, Kunene was last seen by her father at her residence when the family retired for the evening.

“The following morning she was found to be missing and has not been seen or heard from her ever since,” said Maila.

Kunene was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and shoes.

Shortly after her disappearance, family members contacted the police, who opened a missing persons case.

“The family has searched almost everywhere for Kunene, including local hospitals and among friends and family members.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the police on 012 815 7080 or 08600 10111,” Maila said.

