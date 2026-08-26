Buffel substation offline for testing in Soshanguve today

Parts of Soshanguve will experience a five-hour electricity interruption on August 26 as the Tshwane Metro and Eskom conduct critical testing at the upgraded Buffel Infeed Substation.

The interruption is scheduled from 09:00 to 14:00 and is necessary before the upgraded substation can be energised.

The work will include testing high-voltage switchgear, maintaining existing equipment and verifying the performance of the upgraded infrastructure, protection systems and control functions.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the work was an important step towards improving the electricity network’s stability.

“This critical work represents an important milestone in strengthening the reliability of the electricity network.”

The interruption will affect several parts of Soshanguve, including Blocks L, M, F East and West, H, K and M Ext, as well as Jukulyn R, S, SS1, SS5, T, U, V, W, P, X, SS, Y, KK and PP1–3.

Residents in Orange Farm, Tswaing and Winterveldt will also be affected, along with residents in Blocks IA, GG, DD, JJ, BB, NN, HH, CC, G and AA.

Mashigo urged affected customers to exercise caution during the interruption and treat all electrical installations as live, as power may be restored at any time.

“The metro sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that may be caused and appreciates customers’ patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out,” he said.

Residents experiencing power-related problems can report outages to the metro’s Customer Care Call Centre on 012 358 9999 by selecting option three.

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