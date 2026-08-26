FIRA calls for proper management of Rebecca Street Crematorium as essential municipal service

The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (FIRA) says the Rebecca Street Crematorium in Pretoria West must remain an essential municipal service and be properly managed.

The organisation believes the debate over which Tshwane Metro department should control the facility should not overshadow service delivery, safety, financial losses and its future use.

FIRA’s position follows the Article 79 Committee on Agriculture and Environmental Management’s August 20 vote against recommendations in a metro report on the crematorium’s finances, operations and condition.

DA Tshwane spokesperson for Agriculture and Environmental Management, Marika Kruger-Muller, said the party’s objection is not to the report’s findings, but to a proposal to move the crematorium to another municipal department.

FIRA Calls for Proper Management of Rebecca Street Crematorium as Essential Municipal Service

However, Kruger-Muller said the existing budget is insufficient for the facility’s actual operating needs.

“The metro has allowed the facility’s services and the facility itself to deteriorate,” Kruger-Muller believes.

Operating costs include compliance with the emissions licence, furnace repairs and general maintenance.

Kruger-Muller said the city manager’s office, under which the facility currently falls, should be held accountable before responsibility is moved.

“The answer is not to move the problem from one city department to another,” she emphasised.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF +) has also criticised the proposed transfer and supports keeping the crematorium under its current municipal department.

Councillor Dehan Harmse said the party’s concerns include broader service-delivery problems.

“The FF Plus cannot support a report that places the crematorium under the same department that cannot even properly manage the cemeteries. The party’s opposing vote resulted in the report being rejected.”

Harmse said the party is satisfied that the crematorium remains under the Department of Environment and Agriculture.

FIRA’s concerns include the facility’s management, security, location, accessibility and utilisation.

It added that residents and funeral operators increasingly use crematoriums outside Pretoria, including facilities in Johannesburg, Krugersdorp, Randfontein, Rustenburg and eMalahleni.

The association’s management has called for a comprehensive independent assessment of the Rebecca Street facility.

The organisation said it has submitted proposals to political parties and city representatives but is still awaiting meaningful feedback.

FIRA is calling on the municipality, political parties and funeral industry to work together on a practical solution.

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