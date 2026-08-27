Overflow, not leak, at Lynnwood Reservoir

The Tshwane Metro has confirmed that the Lynnwood Reservoir is experiencing an overflow and not a new leak, following concerns raised by Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said technicians inspected the facility and found that a defective altitude pilot caused the overflow.

“The incident has been confirmed as an overflow, not a leak,” he said.

According to Mashigo, the Lynnwood East Round Reservoir is currently at 79%, while the Lynnwood Square Reservoir is at 82%.

He said the normal operating range for both reservoirs is between 79% and 85%. Mashigo said the current overflow is not linked to the wall joint and floor slab leaks previously identified at the reservoir.

Mashigo added that the earlier work conducted at the reservoir was an assessment to determine the extent of the structural leaks and did not include repairs.

“A concrete specialist previously found that the original leaks were caused by deteriorating floor-to-wall joint bandages due to the age of the infrastructure.

“Further repairs to the affected infrastructure will be undertaken as required,” said Mashigo.

Muller raised concerns about the latest incident following several water outages in the area over the past two weeks.

“The Lynnwood reservoir tower was found at critical levels. [It] shows some form of leak/overflowing. The team has been alerted again,” said Muller.

She advised residents who still had water to use it sparingly in case the situation worsened.

Muller said the explanation provided by bulk water officials remained unclear.

“They say when they tried to restore water earlier this week, they opened a valve and that overfilled the tower, causing the overflowing yesterday. According to them, they shut the valve again, and now everyone has water and there is no overflow,” she said.

Muller said this did not explain why the latest problems had started.

Mashigo, however, said the reservoir is now operating below the overflow point and that no water supply interruptions or low pressure are expected.

He added that additional measures would be implemented once repair work begins.

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