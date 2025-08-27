Pretoria mother and son kidnapped in Soshanguve social media scam

A Pretoria mother and son were kidnapped and robbed in Soshanguve after responding to a social media advert for a trailer.

They were forced into the boot of their vehicle after being ambushed by armed suspects.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the incident happened on Tuesday at around 11:30.

“A man and his mother arrived in Soshanguve to purchase a trailer advertised on social media for R6 500. “Upon arrival at the provided location, they were met by a young boy who directed them to the place where the trailer was allegedly parked. When they arrived, they were confronted by four armed males.”

Van Dyk said the suspects robbed the complainant’s mother of an undisclosed amount of cash and demanded additional money.

“The victims family was then contacted and instructed to transfer more funds via CashSend. The victims were forced into the boot of their vehicle, after which the suspects drove away.”

He added that while fleeing, they were intercepted by a SAPS vehicle. The suspects attempted to escape on foot, but two were pursued and apprehended.

“Upon searching the suspects, police discovered an unlicensed firearm in the possession of one of them. No reasonable explanation could be provided for the firearm.”

The suspects were arrested and charged with carjacking, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and armed robbery.

Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the recovered firearm was stolen from a police officer in Rietgat during an armed robbery in May 2025, during which an attempted murder case was also opened.

The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether it was used in other crimes.

The South African Police Service urges members of the public to exercise caution when purchasing goods advertised online.

“Transactions should be conducted via reputable platforms, and meetings with unknown sellers should take place in safe, public locations, preferably at a police station. Members of the public are also advised to be wary of last-minute changes to agreed-upon meeting points.”

Also read: One killed, another shot in the head at Silverton’s Uitkyk stationery

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.