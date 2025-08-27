One killed, another shot in the head at Silverton’s Uitkyk stationery

One person was killed and another critically injured when gunshots were fired inside the Uitkyk Stationery shop in Silverton on Wednesday morning.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said the shooting happened just before 09:00.

“The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit received a call for a shooting incident at the Uitkyk Centre in Silverton.

“On arrival, we found two patients with gunshot wounds. On further assessment, we found that one patient sustained fatal injuries while the second patient was in a critical condition after sustaining a shot to the head.”

It furthermore said multiple services worked together to stabilise the patient before transporting to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident will be subject to a SAPS investigation.”

Police could not yet confirm the incident or provide more information.

The motive behind a shooting at the Uitkyk Stationery shop in Silverton remains unknown at this stage. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.

