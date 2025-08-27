Silverton Shooting: Woman killed before boyfriend turns gun on himself at Uitkyk Stationery Shop

A woman was shot dead by her boyfriend, a security officer at a well-known Pretoria security company, before he turned the gun on himself inside the Uitkyk Stationery shop in Silverton on Wednesday morning.

According to the shop’s co-owner, Alex Smit, the shooting happened in less than ten seconds and was captured on CCTV.

The man allegedly fired four shots at the woman before turning the gun on himself with a fifth shot.

“He was still 5% alive, so the paramedics tried to revive him. All within 10 seconds, and we have it on circuit television for all evidence,” the co-owner said.

The store has been closed for the rest of the day.

In a statement, Smit extended their condolences to the woman’s family, saying: “Our deepest sympathy to her next of kin.”

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said the shooting happened just before 09:00.

“The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit received a call for a shooting incident at the Uitkyk centre in Silverton.

“On arrival, we found two patients with gunshot wounds. On further assessment, we found that one patient sustained fatal injuries while the second patient was in a critical condition after sustaining a shot to the head.”

It furthermore said multiple services worked together to stabilise the patient before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

By Wednesday afternoon it was still unclear what the condition of the security officer was after being rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Police could still not confirm the incident or provide more information.

