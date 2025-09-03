Local newsNews

The Ovieland community is grieving the death of beloved learner Ishimael Malothane, remembered for his kindness, curiosity, and Ovie pride.

Beloved learner Ishimael Malothane. Photo: Facebook

The Ovieland school community is in mourning following the death of learner Ishimael Malothane, remembered by classmates and teachers as a kind friend, a curious mind and a proud Ovie.

The school posted the following on their Facebook Page on Tuesday:

“Today, Ovieland mourns the loss of a bright light in our school, Ishimael Malothane. It’s hard to put into words the sadness we feel. Ishimael was a kind friend, a curious mind, a truly special person, and a proud Ovie.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those who loved him. May his memory be a source of comfort and strength.”

The cause of his death remains unconfirmed, though those close to Ishimael believe it may have been related to asthma.

Tributes have poured in from classmates, teachers, alumni and parents, describing Ishimael as a “bright light” whose kindness, curiosity and Ovie pride touched everyone around him.

On its official Facebook page, Laerskool Danie Malan paid tribute to Ishimael Malothane—calling him a “gentle giant,” a talented rugby player and a beloved student—and offered condolences to his family and the school community.

“With heavy hearts we mourn the passing of Ishimael Malothane, a Grade 10 learner at Hoërskool Overkruin and former Laerskool Danie Malan pupil.

“A gentle giant, talented rugby player, and beloved student, he touched the hearts of everyone at Laerskool Danie Malan.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult time; may his soul rest in peace and his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.”

Ovieland mourns beloved learner Ishimael Malothane
Ishimael Malothane Photo: Facebook

