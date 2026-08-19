Search launched for missing Mamelodi man

Mamelodi police need help searching for Jimmy Mmamadile Gophane (48), who was last seen on July 16.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Daphney Maila said the man from Section B in Mamelodi West was last seen at around 11:30 leaving his home, and has not returned.

He was last seen wearing a cotton khaki tracksuit and sandals.

Gophane is bald, has a large broad nose with small nostrils, thin lips and no tattoos.

Maila said there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to call Mamelodi East SAPS on 012 815 7079 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Alternatively members of the public can send information via the MySAPS App.

All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

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