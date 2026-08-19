How to spot an online shopping scam before it is too late

Tshwane police have warned residents to be extra cautious when buying or selling goods through social media and online marketplaces, as scammers continue to use fake bargains and fraudulent payments to target unsuspecting victims.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, one of the biggest warning signs is an item advertised significantly below its normal market value.

“If a deal looks too good to be true, stop and verify before you pay,” Van Dyk warned.

Fraudsters often use unusually low prices to lure potential buyers, then pressure them to pay a deposit or the full amount without properly verifying the seller or item.

He said residents should be particularly cautious in the northern parts of Tshwane, including Winterveldt, where items are allegedly advertised below market value as part of scams.

Van Dyk added that in some cases, people responding to these advertisements have been lured to locations where they were robbed at gunpoint.

Look out for these warning signs:

The price is suspiciously low: Compare the advertised price with similar products. A dramatic discount, particularly on expensive items, should immediately raise questions.

The seller demands money upfront: Don’t pay a deposit or transfer money until you’re sure the item exists and the seller is legitimate.

You are being rushed: Scammers frequently create urgency by claiming other buyers are interested or that payment must be made immediately.

You are asked to scan a QR code: Do not scan a code simply because someone says it is required to receive money, obtain a refund or complete a transaction. First, confirm exactly what the code does.

A screenshot is offered as proof of payment: Screenshots and electronic payment confirmations can be manipulated. Check your own bank account and confirm that the funds have actually reflected before handing over goods.

The seller wants to meet somewhere isolated: Be cautious if an unknown buyer or seller directs you to an unfamiliar, secluded location or private residence. SAPS recommends meeting in a known, busy public place and says a police station can be considered as a meeting point where appropriate.

They want personal or banking information: Do not provide sensitive information to an unknown person to complete an online sale.

Sellers are also at risk. Police warned residents not to rely solely on screenshots or electronic proof of payment, as these can be manipulated. Money should be independently confirmed as reflected in the recipient’s bank account before goods are handed over.

He furthermore said when meeting someone you have only dealt with online, choosing a busy, trusted public location rather than an isolated area or private residence. A police station can also be considered as a meeting point where appropriate.

Residents who suspect they have been scammed should preserve advertisements, messages, telephone numbers, banking details and proof of transactions and provide these to police.

Van Dyk urged residents not to allow the prospect of securing a bargain to cloud their judgement.

Taking a few extra minutes to verify the seller, item and payment details could prevent residents from losing their money – or becoming victims of a more serious crime.

Also read: Here is how you can have your say on the proposed 10-year driving licences

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