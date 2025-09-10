Local newsNews

Avoid these roads: Major Pretoria streets closed today for protest

Avoid these roads in Pretoria today as a protest march to the Union Buildings will bring traffic to a standstill.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Several streets affected due to march today
Several roads closed in Pretoria. Photos:Stock/Canva

Traffic disruptions are expected in Pretoria today as members of the Botho Ba Rena Civil and Black Nationalist Forum take to the streets.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Department the march, aimed at pressuring the Presidency to intervene in Hammanskraal’s water crisis, will start at Kgosi Mampuru and Madiba Street from 10:00 and proceed to the Union Buildings.

Authorities confirmed that key routes including Madiba, Bosman, Paul Kruger and Nelson Mandela Drive will be affected, with marchers expected to disperse at 14:00.

Here are the streets that will be affected:

  • Madiba Street
  • Kgosi Mampuru Street
  • Sophie de Bruyn Street
  • Bosman Street
  • Paul Kruger Street
  • Thabo Sehume Street
  • Lilian Ngoyi Street
  • Sisulu Street
  • Du Toit Street
  • Nelson Mandela Drive
  • Steve Biko Road
  • Hamilton Street
  • Zeedeberg Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

  • Leyds Street
  • Eskia Mphahlele Drive
  • Francis Baard Street
  • Boom Street
  • Nana Sita Street
  • Pretorius Street
  • Stanza Bopape Street

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
