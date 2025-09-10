Avoid these roads: Major Pretoria streets closed today for protest

Traffic disruptions are expected in Pretoria today as members of the Botho Ba Rena Civil and Black Nationalist Forum take to the streets.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Department the march, aimed at pressuring the Presidency to intervene in Hammanskraal’s water crisis, will start at Kgosi Mampuru and Madiba Street from 10:00 and proceed to the Union Buildings.

Authorities confirmed that key routes including Madiba, Bosman, Paul Kruger and Nelson Mandela Drive will be affected, with marchers expected to disperse at 14:00.

Here are the streets that will be affected:

Madiba Street

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Sophie de Bruyn Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Lilian Ngoyi Street

Sisulu Street

Du Toit Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Steve Biko Road

Hamilton Street

Zeedeberg Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

Leyds Street

Eskia Mphahlele Drive

Francis Baard Street

Boom Street

Nana Sita Street

Pretorius Street

Stanza Bopape Street

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

