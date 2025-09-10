Traditional healer found with body parts drops bail
A traditional healer accused of possessing human body parts has abandoned his bail bid in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates’ Court.
Mozambican traditional healer Aizeque Zacaria Cumbuia (26) has abandoned his bail application in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates’ Court after being found in possession of human tissue linked to a Brits murder case.
According to the National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the traditional healer is facing a charge of possession of human tissue.
“It is alleged that on 07 August 2025, Cumbuia was found in possession of human tissue in a room where he was practising as a traditional healer.
“This was discovered by police officers when they were conducting investigations in relation to a Brits murder case, where a deceased female was killed, body parts removed, and her body burned.”
Mahanjana said in court that the matter was postponed to 14 October 2025 for further investigations.
