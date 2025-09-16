Do you drive this Ford Ranger model? Recall issued over brake pedal fault

Pretoria drivers are being urged to check their vehicles after Ford announced a recall of more than 5,600 of its 2025 and 2026 Ranger models. The recall follows the discovery of a brake pedal fault that could increase stopping distances and heighten the risk of accidents. The affected models were sold across South Africa, including Pretoria, as well as in Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini.

According to Ford, there could be a change in pedal feel or travel, with an increase in pedal efforts needed to brake the vehicle due to a loss of the brake boost feature.

The Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and brake warning signals will illuminate, and informational messages will be displayed in the instrument cluster.

It suggests that customers check if their vehicle is affected (by this or any other recall) by entering their VIN at the following link: www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls/. They are also encouraged to call Ford’s “Customer Relationship Resolution Centre” on 0860 011 022 (or +2712 843 5824, in the case of international callers) or email them on [email protected] should they have any queries.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ford also issued safety recalls for approximately 5,700 vehicles.

This recall campaign affects nearly 22,000 additional units, including specific versions of the Ranger, EcoSport, Everest and Transit Custom.

The recall action encompasses three distinct issues. The most widespread relates to particular Ranger, Everest and Transit Custom vehicles built between 2021 and 2025.

Ford’s local division says it has “identified that in some of the affected vehicles, the infotainment screen may freeze, followed by a black screen and a system reboot”.

