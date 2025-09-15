Stop using this deodorant immediately – Major deodorant brand pulled from shelves in SA

Local newsNews

A major deodorant brand in SA, urging consumers to stop using it after multiple cases of painful skin reactions.

Mitchum has pulled certain 100ml roll-ons in SA after skin irritation complaints. Photo: TikTok/ BBC

A major deodorant brand has been urgently recalled in South Africa after customers reported painful skin reactions, prompting health officials to warn consumers to stop using it immediately.

Mitchum, a well-known deodorant brand in South Africa and the UK, has issued a recall of certain roll-on products following reports of itchy and burning underarms.

The recall affects the 100ml 48-hour roll-ons for men in Sport and Mountain Air, and for women in Shower Fresh and Powder Fresh.

Mitchum South Africa took to its social media pages to apologise and share more about the recall of the affected products.

“Some of you have told us that you have experienced skin irritation after using select batches of Mitchum 48-hour 100 ml Roll-On, sold here in South Africa.”

“No other product lines are affected,” the company confirmed. 

Following an investigation, the company said the cause of the defect was not due to a change in formula but rather:

 “A change in the manufacturing process of one of our raw materials altered how the product interacts with the skin of some consumers.”

Mitchum confirmed that it will now return to its original process while working with retail partners to remove all affected products from shelves.

Customers who are experiencing any of the reported effects are urged to discontinue use immediately and contact Mitchum’s customer service for assistance.

Mitchum customer support

“Your well-being means everything to us, and we want to make this right,” the company said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

