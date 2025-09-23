Repainted lines improve safety for road users in Centurion

Motorists and pedestrians in Centurion are breathing a sigh of relief after the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) repainted critical road markings across the area, following appeals from local councillors and residents.

Ward councillor Marika Kruger-Muller said the upgrades were long overdue, particularly on Wierda Road, a provincial road linking the R55 and R101.

She explained that both she and Councillor Themba Fosi had been following up on the issue of streetlights and road markings for some time now.

According to Kruger-Muller, Wierda Road was unsafe before the repainting of the road markings.

“Due to the narrow road, overgrown grass on the side and streetlights not working, it is a very dangerous road at night,” she said.

On waste collection days, the danger is compounded by recyclers pushing trollies along the road, which she noted posed risks to both motorists and recyclers themselves.

She confirmed that residents had repeatedly raised concerns about faded markings, which made it difficult to navigate the road safely.

However, progress only came when the province launched its ‘Adopt and Protect a Robot’ programme in February this year.

Kruger-Muller said while the initiative focused primarily on traffic lights, it opened up communication about other provincial road issues.

“The newly painted roads will ensure better visibility of the road and hopefully prevent accidents in the future.”

She added that although challenges remain, such as the lack of space for recyclers, the fresh markings were a step in the right direction.

She welcomed the outcome as an example of what co-operation between councillors and the province can achieve.

“The safety of the community and the volume of motorists making use of this road are a priority. Gauteng residents deserve safe roads,” she said.

Kruger-Muller emphasised that while repainting road markings is only one element of broader road safety, it shows that consistent pressure on provincial authorities can yield results.

“If there could be more one-on-one meetings between municipalities, councillors and various departments of the province, more could be done.”

For many road users, the improvements are already making a noticeable difference.

Rebecca van Wyk, a motorist who regularly uses the intersection of Main Road and the R511, said she feels much safer now that the lines are visible again.

Van Wyk explained that before the repainting, the lanes were so faded that driving in bad weather felt like guesswork.

“I drive this route daily, and before the repainting, it was honestly stressful. In the evenings, especially when it rained, you could barely see the lanes, and it was very easy for cars to drift into each other’s space,” she said.

“The new markings have completely changed that. You can clearly see the lanes, the turn arrows, and pedestrian crossings.

“It feels much more organised, and you can sense that other drivers are also more confident in where they should be. For me, it’s not just about convenience; it’s about safety,” she said.

Pedestrians, too, are seeing the benefits.

Nkosana Mabuza, who often walks along Hammerkop Street, said the repainted pedestrian crossings are making a tangible difference in his daily life.

He explained that previously, motorists would often speed past without noticing people waiting to cross, because the old markings were barely visible.

“You would stand waiting, and vehicles would just speed past because nothing on the road told them to slow down.”

He said that the newly painted road markings make a huge difference.

“It gives us a bit of peace of mind that we can use the road without feeling invisible.”

