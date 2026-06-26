Armed robbery suspects arrested after dramatic high-speed chase on R21

Three alleged armed robbery suspects were arrested following a dramatic high-speed chase along the R21 freeway on Thursday afternoon after police and private security teams tracked down a vehicle believed to be linked to a series of armed robberies.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the operation unfolded at around 13:00 after intelligence identified a silver Kia Rio allegedly connected to several armed robberies along the R21, where victims were reportedly robbed at gunpoint of cellphones and other personal belongings.

“At approximately 13:00, the suspect vehicle was spotted travelling towards the Pretoria Central Business District. Law enforcement officers and private security members immediately mobilised to intercept the vehicle.”

He said the vehicle was continuously monitored while additional resources were deployed.

“Once sufficient operational support had been assembled, members attempted to stop the vehicle to verify the occupants’ involvement in the reported robberies.”

However, the driver allegedly ignored instructions to pull over and instead sped off, weaving recklessly through traffic to evade arrest.

“Tactical measures were implemented to contain the vehicle safely.

“During the pursuit, one of the private security vehicles drew alongside the suspects’ vehicle, whereupon one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the pursuing members.

“In response to the immediate threat, members executed a tactical vehicle takedown.”

Van Dyk said the suspects subsequently lost control of their vehicle, which came to a stop on the side of the highway.

“All three suspects attempted to flee on foot but were swiftly apprehended by the pursuing teams.”

Crime scene management members processed the crime scene, where an unlicensed firearm with its serial number removed was recovered inside the suspects’ vehicle.

He furthermore added that two of the suspects sustained injuries during the incident and remain under police guard in hospital, while the third suspect has been detained in police custody.

“The suspects are expected to face charges including possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, pointing of a firearm, possession of suspected stolen property, and armed robbery. Additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.”

Police investigations are continuing to determine whether the suspects, the recovered firearm, and the vehicle are linked to other serious and violent crimes committed.

The District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, commended all members and security partners who participated in the operation.

“The successful outcome of this operation once again demonstrates the value of strong partnerships between the South African Police Service and the private security industry.

“Through effective collaboration and swift action, dangerous suspects have been removed from our communities. We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible for violent crime are brought to justice,” Major-General Thine said.

Also read: Are criminals targeting ride-hailing users and young people in Pretoria?Do you have more information about the story?

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