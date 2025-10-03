Explosion at substation leaves these Pretoria suburbs in dark

Local newsNews

Residents in Pretoria were left without electricity on Friday morning after an explosion at the Koedoeberg substation cascaded into Wapadrand, plunging several suburbs into darkness.

According to ward councillor Malcolm De Klerk, the explosion happened on Friday morning.

“Wires touching from overhead caused a flashback at a component within the Koedoeberg substation yard. This, in turn, tripped the protection systems before a more serious fire could happen. The surge back then tripped Wapadrand.”

He said the depot is aware and will proceed to get out the necessary teams.

Here are the suburbs that are affected:

  • Faerieglen
  • Olympus
  • Equestria
  • Lombardy Meander
  • Lombardy Estate
  • Mooiplaats
  • Tygervalley

The cause is being investigated and teams are at work, but the length of the outage has not been confirmed.

