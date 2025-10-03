Little boxer is ‘Too Much’ for opponents

A nine-year-old boxer from Mamelodi recently won his first boxing trophy.

The Grade 2 learner from Ezazi Primary School, Andile Ndhlovu, also known as ‘Too Much’, won his first trophy at the Box n Dine tournament last Saturday.

‘Too Much’ refers to his everlasting boxing stamina and overpowering his opponents.

The tournament was organised by Box n Dine Community Project in collaboration with Tuine Tiere Boxing Club at Adelaars Restaurant on 16th Avenue in Wonderboom.

The young boxer, who trains at Mamelodi People Boxing Academy at the Beer Hall during the week, has so far had three fights, of which he won two and lost one.

He performed extremely well at the tournament under the guidance of ex-professional boxer, Jackson Masango.

Masango said the little boxer has shown his potential when he was introduced by a friend who was with the club in February 2024.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi youth punches back at crime through boxing

Masango said Ndhlovu trains very hard during the week after school.

He described him as a dedicated, disciplined boxer, well-mannered and who always wants to go the extra mile.

Masango said he never misses his training sessions. He added that Ndhlovu is one of the youngest boxers in the club.

His family is very supportive, and he is performing very well at school.

Ndhlovu said his passion for boxing started at a young age, and he also loves wrestling.

He said a friend introduced him to boxing.

His main goal is to be one of the champs in South Africa and to go to the Olympics set to take place in Los Angeles.

His mother, Ntombizodwa Sibanda, said he was proud of her son.

She knew that he loved boxing, but never knew he was so good that he would win a trophy.

Sibanda said her son is a good listener, always willing to learn and has a good coach. “He is going places with his boxing career.”

She said she will now start attending his matches.

Anyone who wants to join Mamelodi People Boxing Academy can contact Derrick Mawela on 081 295 9342.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.