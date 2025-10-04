Local newsNews

Road closures around Loftus Versfeld for Bulls vs Leinster match today

Several roads around Loftus Versfeld Stadium will be closed today for the Bulls vs Leinster clash — here are alternative routes.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
These roads will be closed today. Photo: Stock

Pretoria motorists should expect road closures around Loftus Versfeld Stadium today as the Bulls take on Leinster in a major rugby clash.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department confirmed that several streets will be blocked off for most of the day, with officers deployed to manage traffic and ensure safety around the stadium.

The following streets around the Loftus Versfeld stadium will be closed from 10:00 until 22:00:

  • Kirkness and Park Street
  • Kirkness and Loftus Traffic Lights
  • Farenden and Bond Street
  • Kirkness and Lynnwood Road
  • Lynnwood and University Road
  • Lynnwood and Walton Jameson
  • Lynnwood and Jorissen Street

Motorists are advised use alternative routes such as:

  • Francis Baard Street
  • Pretorius Street
  • Stanza Bopape Street
  • Justice Mahomed Street
  • Florence Ribeiro Avenue
  • Jan Shoba Street

Tshwane Metro Police Department and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor all affected streets.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
