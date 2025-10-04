Road closures around Loftus Versfeld for Bulls vs Leinster match today
Several roads around Loftus Versfeld Stadium will be closed today for the Bulls vs Leinster clash — here are alternative routes.
Pretoria motorists should expect road closures around Loftus Versfeld Stadium today as the Bulls take on Leinster in a major rugby clash.
The Tshwane Metro Police Department confirmed that several streets will be blocked off for most of the day, with officers deployed to manage traffic and ensure safety around the stadium.
The following streets around the Loftus Versfeld stadium will be closed from 10:00 until 22:00:
- Kirkness and Park Street
- Kirkness and Loftus Traffic Lights
- Farenden and Bond Street
- Kirkness and Lynnwood Road
- Lynnwood and University Road
- Lynnwood and Walton Jameson
- Lynnwood and Jorissen Street
Motorists are advised use alternative routes such as:
- Francis Baard Street
- Pretorius Street
- Stanza Bopape Street
- Justice Mahomed Street
- Florence Ribeiro Avenue
- Jan Shoba Street
Tshwane Metro Police Department and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor all affected streets.
