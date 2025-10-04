Road closures around Loftus Versfeld for Bulls vs Leinster match today

Pretoria motorists should expect road closures around Loftus Versfeld Stadium today as the Bulls take on Leinster in a major rugby clash.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department confirmed that several streets will be blocked off for most of the day, with officers deployed to manage traffic and ensure safety around the stadium.

The following streets around the Loftus Versfeld stadium will be closed from 10:00 until 22:00:

Kirkness and Park Street

Kirkness and Loftus Traffic Lights

Farenden and Bond Street

Kirkness and Lynnwood Road

Lynnwood and University Road

Lynnwood and Walton Jameson

Lynnwood and Jorissen Street

Motorists are advised use alternative routes such as:

Francis Baard Street

Pretorius Street

Stanza Bopape Street

Justice Mahomed Street

Florence Ribeiro Avenue

Jan Shoba Street

Tshwane Metro Police Department and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor all affected streets.

