Five killed in Bronkhorstspruit tavern shooting

Five people were killed and six others injured when gunmen opened fire at Qedukoma Tavern in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The tragic incident, which occurred around 01:30, has left families devastated and the community in mourning.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has condemned the attack, describing it as a chilling reminder of the urgent need to tackle gun violence and the easy access to illegal firearms in local communities.

“The Committee notes with concern that this incident comes shortly after the release of the national and provincial crime statistics for the last quarter. While these statistics provide a broad overview of crime trends, they do not sufficiently isolate and highlight the growing threat posed by gun-related violence in our province.”

It furthermore said they call for the development of alternative and additional crime statistics that specifically track incidents involving firearms.

“This data will be critical in shaping targeted interventions, informing policy, and mobilizing communities against gun violence.”

Furthermore, the Committee reaffirms its commitment to advocating for a Gun-Free South Africa.

“We believe that reducing the number of firearms in circulation both legal and illegal is essential to restoring safety and dignity in our communities.

“We commend the swift response of law enforcement, including the station commander, local detectives, and the Provincial Task Team, and urge that all resources be mobilized to ensure the suspects are apprehended and justice is served.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said it is reported by witnesses that two men, known in the community, came into the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm.

“A shot went off and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly. The patron with a firearm was shot and injured and his firearm was taken. “The incident resulted in five fatalities and six injuries. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.”

Muridili added that only one deceased has been identified so far and all the injured have been identified.

“The injured patron whose firearm was taken, will be charged with contravention of the Firearms Control Act, Act 60 of 2000, for the negligent handling of his 9mm pistol.”

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Tracking Team is tracing the suspects.

Also read: Armed intruder shot and killed by Centurion home owner

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.