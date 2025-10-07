Pretoria skies are in for a treat tonight as October’s rare Supermoon — also known as the Harvest Moon — makes its grand entrance.

In Pretoria, the moon will rise around 6:41 pm local time, glowing larger and brighter than usual.

This October’s full moon is known as the Harvest Moon, owing to its proximity to the autumn equinox — when farmers would labor under the light of the moon to gather their crops long before artificial light was invented.

According to Space.com it also coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its 27-day orbit, giving rise to a spectacular supermoon, which will appear subtly larger and brighter than usual as it rises above the eastern horizon.

Did you know the Centre for Astronomical Heritage (CfAH) identified 23 concepts (one for each first Full Moon in a calendar month, plus one for a possible second Full Moon) representing essential cognates to “South Africa.”

“South Africans have been confused by these Full Moon names since wolves never roamed the South African shores and it does not snow in February. “Not only are these names irrelevant in the South African context, but an opportunity to celebrate what is iconic and proudly South African is lost with each setting Full Moon.”

2025 Jul 10, 22:36 Meerkat Moon

2025 Aug 09, 09:48 Peace Moon

2025 Sep 07, 20:06 Spring Moon

2025 Oct 07, 05:48 Whale Moon

2025 Nov 05, 15:24 Milk Moon

2025 Dec 04, 01:18 Springbok Moon

