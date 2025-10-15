From AI to essentials – Meet the new Samsung Galaxy A17

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 15 October 2025 – Samsung Electronics has announced the new Galaxy A17 as the latest addition to its Galaxy A Series range. It’s designed for individuals who are often on the move, running businesses, chasing goals, and managing life on the go. The Galaxy A17 delivers what you need to stay connected and productive.

Whether you’re running your own hustle, engaging with clients, or balancing everything in between, this device is built to keep up with your grind.

Packed with awesome features and built-in safety, security, and reliability, the Galaxy A17 offers a powerful, optimised experience at an accessible price point. Integrated with Awesome Intelligence, it helps you do more, better and faster than the model it replaces, so you can stress less and keep moving forward.

“At Samsung, we understand that your smartphone is more than just a device; it’s an essential tool for people who are constantly on the move and rely on their phones to manage work and life. The Galaxy A17 strikes the perfect balance of innovation, security, reliability, and value. Empowering hustlers to stay productive on the go, and thrive with confidence,” said Justin Hume, Vice President: Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa.

With Samsung Wallet, the Galaxy A17 transforms your phone into a powerful mobile payment tool. Whether you’re paying for supplies or grabbing a quick coffee, you can tap and pay effortlessly. The Galaxy A17 supports your hustle by making transactions seamless, secure, and stress-free, so you can run much of your business straight from your phone.

The Galaxy A17 is built tough to withstand everyday challenges, making it perfect for your daily hustle. As you go about your grind, you can count on the phone’s IP54 rating[1] for dust and splash resistance, which offers durability that stands up to life’s unexpected spills, splashes, and scrapes. Samsung’s defence-grade security platform, Samsung Knox, ensures your private data remains protected from hackers and malware. The device also comes with six years of OS upgrades[2] and a two-year warranty, giving users lasting protection and performance.

For users’ security and peace of mind, the Galaxy A17 comes with Samsung SOS+[3], a free-to-use, 24/7 private emergency response service, available exclusively to new Galaxy A Series devices with 12 months of free access. In the event of an emergency, the service geolocates the user and dispatches private security and medical assistance on demand, anywhere in South Africa[4]. For added peace of mind, users can opt into Samsung Care+1, protecting their device against accidental screen damage from just R99 per month.

The Galaxy A17 comes equipped with a 50MP OIS Triple Camera for sharp, blur-free shots – even in motion – making it perfect for capturing fast-paced moments[5], taking spontaneous selfies and documenting your everyday hustle. Its advanced low-light performance helps photos and videos look stunning, day or night[6]. For Hustlers on the move, the Galaxy A17 offers more than just a camera; it’s a powerful content creation companion. Whether you’re showcasing products, capturing behind-the-scenes moments, or producing professional social media content on the go, the A17 helps you present your brand with clarity and confidence.

Amongst other awesome features, the Galaxy A17 comes with Circle to Search, an intuitive AI-powered tool that lets you instantly search anything on screen with a simple gesture – unlocking smarter ways to explore and discover. On its large 6.7” Super AMOLED display[7], content shines with vibrant clarity, delivering an immersive viewing experience.

With 128GB of internal storage, 4+4GB RAM, and expandable storage up to 2TB, the Galaxy A17 ensures that you’ll never need to delete a memory[8]. From playlists and project files to treasured photos and videos, everything you love stays safe in one place.

If you’re looking for an awesome, hustle-worthy device, the Galaxy A17 is built for you. Available in South Africa starting 1 October 2025, at Samsung retail stores, online, the Samsung Shop App, and through leading retailers and network operators, at the recommended retail price of R3,999[9].

[1] Galaxy A17 is rated as IP54. Based on lab test conditions, the device is sprayed by 10 litres of fresh water per minute for 5 minutes at all angles. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time due to normal wear and tear.

[2] Galaxy A17 will be supported with six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates from the first global launch date.

[3] Terms and Conditions Apply.

[4] AURA has partnered with the best private security & medical companies across South Africa to ensure that you have help wherever you may be. AURA has a live coverage map to see specifically where the services cover you based on your location. AURA currently covers all population centres including all major cities, towns and even certain informal settlements.

[5] Results may vary based on various conditions.

[6] Results may vary based on extreme conditions.

[7] Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera cut-out

[8] Memory/storage options and availability may vary by country, region or carrier. Available memory/storage capacity is subject to pre-installed software.

[9] Recommended retail price only. Prices may vary per retailer.