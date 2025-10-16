Body of missing businessman found

Police said the body of a missing local businessman was found on a farm in Cullinan on Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Connie Moganedi the man’s body was discovered by the brother and his business associate inside one of the buildings on a farm, just a few metres from the main residence.

She said man was previously reported as missing.

“The deceased’s white Toyota Single Cab bakkie DS 12 SZ GP was also found to be missing and is believed to have been stolen.”

Moganedi said at this stage, the cause of death remains unknown, and police investigations are underway.

“Cullinan SAPS urges anyone with information that could assist in the investigation or lead to the recovery of the missing vehicle to contact the Cullinan SAPS Investigation Unit on 082 319 9673.”