Local newsNews

Body of missing businessman found

The body of a missing local businessman was found on a farm in Cullinan on Wednesday. Here is the latest information.

11 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Photo used for illustration purposes Photo: Ashley Cooper/CORBIS

Police said the body of a missing local businessman was found on a farm in Cullinan on Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Connie Moganedi the man’s body was discovered by the brother and his business associate inside one of the buildings on a farm, just a few metres from the main residence.

She said man was previously reported as missing.

“The deceased’s white Toyota Single Cab bakkie DS 12 SZ GP was also found to be missing and is believed to have been stolen.”

Moganedi said at this stage, the cause of death remains unknown, and police investigations are underway.

“Cullinan SAPS urges anyone with information that could assist in the investigation or lead to the recovery of the missing vehicle to contact the Cullinan SAPS Investigation Unit on 082 319 9673.”

 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
11 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button