Look up, Pretoria! Orionid meteor shower to light up city skies from tonight

Pretoria stargazers are in for a treat: the annual Orionid Meteor Shower is underway and will light up the city skies from tonight.

This year’s display is set to benefit from extremely favourable conditions—thanks to virtually no moonlight and a radiant sky perfect for catching shooting stars.

According to Earth.com, the Orionids originate from debris left by Halley’s Comet, and in 2025 they are expected to reach their peak during the night of 20–21 October.

“With the moon at its new-phase, sky-watchers may see about 10–20 meteors per hour under clear dark skies.”

For optimal viewing in Pretoria, step outside in the early-morning hours, aim for a spot away from city lighting, and lie back to soak in the wide expanse of sky—the meteor “radiant” near the constellation Orion will appear high enough to make the spectacle worthwhile.

Where Do Meteors Come From?

NASA said meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids.

When comets come around the sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail around their orbits.

Every year, the Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere, where they disintegrate to create fiery and colourful streaks in the sky.

Here are some viewing tips from NASA:

The Orionids are viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres during the hours after midnight.

Find an area well away from the city or street lights.

Come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast if you are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if you are in the Southern Hemisphere, and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.

In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.

Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.

According to the latest forecast for Pretoria, skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy through the early hours tonight, with temperatures dropping to around 10 °C to 12 °C.

