CrimeNews

Still no sign of little blind and deaf Beeno – Have you seen him?

A Pretoria family is desperate to find their blind and deaf dog, Beeno, who was inside their white Corsa bakkie when it was stolen.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Still no sign of little blind and deaf Beeno - Have you seen him?
Have you seen little Beeno? Photo: Supplied

A Pretoria family is living a nightmare after their white Corsa bakkie — with their blind and deaf dog Beeno still inside — was stolen outside Montana Crossing last week.

Despite desperate searches and a R3 000 reward offered for his safe return, there’s still no sign of the beloved pet.

Owner Ivan Beckley said he had parked his white Corsa bakkie in front of Clicks at Montana Crossing while popping into Checkers for a quick shop.

“I was comparing different types of coffee when a man came to stand next to me and began doing the same. He dropped a few boxes, and I bent down to help him pick them up,” Beckley recalled.

When he later reached the tills, he realised his keyholder was missing.

“I asked at reception if anyone had handed in keys, but no one had. I went outside — the bakkie was still there — but moments later it was gone, with Beeno inside,” he said.

Beckley said 12-year-old Beeno receives chronic injections every morning and was due to undergo cataract removal surgery in Johannesburg yesterday.

“Beeno is part of our family, and his disappearance has completely broken my heart,” Beckley said.

“All I want is for Beeno to come home safely.”

Have you seen little Beeno? Please get in touch with Ivan immediately at 082 453 1944 if you have any information that could help reunite him with his beloved dog.

Also read: Body of missing businessman found

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button