Still no sign of little blind and deaf Beeno – Have you seen him?

A Pretoria family is living a nightmare after their white Corsa bakkie — with their blind and deaf dog Beeno still inside — was stolen outside Montana Crossing last week.

Despite desperate searches and a R3 000 reward offered for his safe return, there’s still no sign of the beloved pet.

Owner Ivan Beckley said he had parked his white Corsa bakkie in front of Clicks at Montana Crossing while popping into Checkers for a quick shop.

“I was comparing different types of coffee when a man came to stand next to me and began doing the same. He dropped a few boxes, and I bent down to help him pick them up,” Beckley recalled.

When he later reached the tills, he realised his keyholder was missing.

“I asked at reception if anyone had handed in keys, but no one had. I went outside — the bakkie was still there — but moments later it was gone, with Beeno inside,” he said.

Beckley said 12-year-old Beeno receives chronic injections every morning and was due to undergo cataract removal surgery in Johannesburg yesterday.

“Beeno is part of our family, and his disappearance has completely broken my heart,” Beckley said.

“All I want is for Beeno to come home safely.”

Have you seen little Beeno? Please get in touch with Ivan immediately at 082 453 1944 if you have any information that could help reunite him with his beloved dog.

