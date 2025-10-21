Seven hospitalised after toxic chemical spill at Pretoria shop

Seven people were hospitalised on Tuesday morning after a hazardous chemical spill forced the evacuation a Spar in Pretoria East.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said the incident involved an insecticide containing organophosphate toxins, which caused multiple people to experience breathing difficulties and throat irritation.

Firefighters and medics rushed to the scene around 11:00 to treat seven affected patients and secure the area.

“On arrival, our team found seven patients in the parking area complaining about difficulty breathing and a burning feeling in their throats. Our team assisted the patients while also assisting with the evacuation of the shop.”

The owner or manager of the shop as not yet available for comment.

