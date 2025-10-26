Seven murder, nine rape suspects nabbed in Tshwane blitz

Police have arrested seven suspects wanted for murder and nine for rape in a targeted blitz across the Garsfontein and Boschkop precincts on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the operation was meticulously coordinated and executed in the Garsfontein and Boschkop policing precincts as part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance community safety across the City of Tshwane.

“Detectives spearheaded the initiative with the tracing and arrest of 251 wanted suspects linked to various criminal offences.

“These included seven for murder, one for attempted murder, two for armed robbery, and nine for rape.”

Van Dyk said during the evening, two operational teams, supported by a roadblock component, were deployed to patrol and maintain a strong police presence on the streets.

“This led to the detention of 42 undocumented foreign nationals, who were handed over to immigration authorities for further processing and deportation.”

In total, 608 persons and 242 vehicles were searched during the operation.

Police further conducted patrols at 16 identified hotspots and inspected 11 liquor outlets for compliance with the Liquor Act.

Three outlets were closed due to non-compliance, and 110 520 ml of liquor were confiscated.

“In addition, nine individuals were fined for public drinking, and one suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs after 49 ziplock bags of dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash were found in his possession.”

He said detectives continued their tracing efforts and successfully arrested several additional wanted persons, including one for fraud, two for assault, one for malicious damage to property, and one for theft.

“Traffic officials also played an active role, issuing six AARTO infringement notices to the value of R4 000.”

