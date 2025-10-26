CrimeNews

Seven murder, nine rape suspects nabbed in Tshwane blitz

A zero-tolerance night blitz netted seven murder and nine rape suspects, with more arrests and shutdowns following at crime hotspots.

2 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Seven murder, nine rape suspects nabbed in Tshwane blitz
Police nabbed seven murder and nine rape suspects in a Tshwane blitz. Photo: Supplied

Police have arrested seven suspects wanted for murder and nine for rape in a targeted blitz across the Garsfontein and Boschkop precincts on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the operation was meticulously coordinated and executed in the Garsfontein and Boschkop policing precincts as part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance community safety across the City of Tshwane.

“Detectives spearheaded the initiative with the tracing and arrest of 251 wanted suspects linked to various criminal offences.

“These included seven for murder, one for attempted murder, two for armed robbery, and nine for rape.”

Van Dyk said during the evening, two operational teams, supported by a roadblock component, were deployed to patrol and maintain a strong police presence on the streets.

“This led to the detention of 42 undocumented foreign nationals, who were handed over to immigration authorities for further processing and deportation.”

In total, 608 persons and 242 vehicles were searched during the operation.

Police further conducted patrols at 16 identified hotspots and inspected 11 liquor outlets for compliance with the Liquor Act.

Three outlets were closed due to non-compliance, and 110 520 ml of liquor were confiscated.

“In addition, nine individuals were fined for public drinking, and one suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs after 49 ziplock bags of dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash were found in his possession.”

He said detectives continued their tracing efforts and successfully arrested several additional wanted persons, including one for fraud, two for assault, one for malicious damage to property, and one for theft.

“Traffic officials also played an active role, issuing six AARTO infringement notices to the value of R4 000.”

Also read: “They left my child for dead” – Mother after gruesome home attack

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
2 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button