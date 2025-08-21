“They left my child for dead” – Mother after gruesome home attack

The parents of 14-year-old Luann Combrinck, a Grade 8 learner at Hoërskool Overkruin, say they are determined to ensure that the four suspects who attacked their son at their home in Wonderboom on Monday are brought to justice.

According to his mother, Marisa Combrinck (47), Luann arrived home from school at around 13:45. As usual, he entered through the back gate that connects their yard to the school grounds. He walked into the open back door and came face to face with the robbers.

“He saw them immediately and tried to run, but they grabbed him from behind and struck him over the head with a sharp object, believed to be a garden spade,” she said. “He lost consciousness and was left lying in a pool of blood.”

Narrow escape

By what his mother describes as “only God’s grace,” Luann regained consciousness while the robbers were still carrying items out of the house. He waited for his chance, got up, jumped over the back wall, and ran to the school grounds.

On the school property, Heinrich Enslin, head of sport at Overkruin, found him badly injured and immediately assisted him.

Scene of horror

Marisa, who had left home just after 13:20 to fetch her 10-year-old daughter Lika from school, returned shortly afterwards.

“Our gate was half open. When I walked in, there was blood everywhere – on the walls, floors, carpet, and curtains. It looked like a murder scene. Luann’s bloody school blazer was lying on the floor. I thought my child was dead,” she said.

The gardener was tied up and assaulted.

The robbers also overpowered the family’s gardener, tied his hands with cable ties, and cut him on the face with a sharp object.

“The ties were so tight that they cut off his blood circulation. He kept saying he didn’t know where Luann was,” Marisa explained.

The robbers stole several items from the house, including sports clothes, sneakers, electronic equipment such as the TV and microwave, and Marisa’s jewellery.

Hospital treatment

Luann was rushed to a Montana Hospital where doctors closed his head wounds with more than 30 staples and performed an emergency CT scan. While light bleeding on the brain was detected, no skull fractures were found. He was later transferred to Groenkloof Hospital for further observation.

Mother’s anger

“My heart is broken that they left my child for dead. Robbers can take what they want, we can replace the items, but it is not necessary to take a life for a TV or a computer screen. If you have no respect for the life of a child, you do not belong in society,” said Marisa.

Police investigation

Tshwane District police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, confirmed the incident took place between 14:00 and 14:35 on Monday in Bosveld Street, Wonderboom.

Four suspects forced open the motor gate and entered the property in a white Toyota Hilux double cab.

The gardener was confronted by three men armed with an axe handle. They asked him if there were any safes in the house, tied his hands with cable ties, struck him in the face, and forced him to lie down in the kitchen.

While the robbery was underway, the homeowner’s 14-year-old son entered the house. He was also tied with cable ties and struck hard over the head, causing severe bleeding.

The suspects gathered electronic equipment, loaded it onto the vehicle, and fled the scene. The boy managed to escape and ran in the direction of Overkruin Secondary School.

Safety tips from Pretoria ICE Community Network’s Paul Visser:

At home

Ensure gates, doors, and windows are properly locked with reliable locks.

Install motion-activated security lights outside.

Keep the yard clear and trim trees or bushes that could provide hiding spots.

Use alarm systems and involve your local neighbourhood watch or security company.

Teach children never to open the door for strangers.

Arriving or leaving home

Always check your surroundings before entering.

Avoid routines – vary arrival and departure times if possible.

Be extra cautious when entering alone or with children.

Keep your phone nearby to call for help quickly.

If confronted by intruders

Do not resist if your life is in danger – safety is more important than possessions.

Stay calm and call for help as soon as possible.

Escape immediately if you can do so safely.

For children

Teach children to run to a neighbour, school, or safe place if something feels wrong.

Ensure they know your phone number and an emergency number by heart.

