Several road closures due to march

Several road closures in Pretoria West today due to a protest march—here are the affected roads and alternative routes.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Several streets will be closed due to march. Image: Stock

Pretoria motorists should brace for several road closures today between 09:00 and 12:30.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and SAPS will manage rolling closures along the route, and commuters are urged to plan extra travel time and use alternatives where possible.

According to the TMPD, the marchers will gather at Claremont Square in Pretoria West from 09:00 and proceed to Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.

From the gathering point, they will join Market Street and proceed until they reach their destination at Coca-Cola BSA.

They are expected to disperse from Coca-Cola BSA at 12:30.

The following streets will be affected:

  • Market Street
  • Plaas Street
  • Camp Street
  • Luderitz Street
  • Becker Street
  • Attie Street
  • Theo Slabbert Avenue

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

  • Bremer Street
  • Boekenhoutkloof Street
  • Wilhelm Street

