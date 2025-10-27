Several road closures due to march

Pretoria motorists should brace for several road closures today between 09:00 and 12:30.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and SAPS will manage rolling closures along the route, and commuters are urged to plan extra travel time and use alternatives where possible.

According to the TMPD, the marchers will gather at Claremont Square in Pretoria West from 09:00 and proceed to Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.

From the gathering point, they will join Market Street and proceed until they reach their destination at Coca-Cola BSA.

They are expected to disperse from Coca-Cola BSA at 12:30.

The following streets will be affected:

Market Street

Plaas Street

Camp Street

Luderitz Street

Becker Street

Attie Street

Theo Slabbert Avenue

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

Bremer Street

Boekenhoutkloof Street

Wilhelm Street

