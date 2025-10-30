Collect your SASSA November grants next week

Pretoria beneficiaries are reminded that SASSA will begin paying out November social grants next week, with older persons, disability, and children’s grants each allocated specific payment dates.

Here is when you can collect your grants for November:

Older Persons Grants: Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Disability Grants: Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Children’s Grants: Thursday, November 7 2024

SASSA distributes grants and allowances to disadvantaged people who require financial assistance.

At last count, SASSA is charged with disbursing social welfare to roughly 29 million people in South Africa.

That figure comprises 4 million old-age-pensioners, 13 million childcare beneficiaries, 10 million Social Relief of Distress (SRD) recipients, and roughly 2 million disability and war veterans.

SASSA beneficiaries can receive their payments from selected supermarkets, such as Pick n Pay, Boxer, USave merchants, Checkers, and Shoprite, and obtain them through their SASSA card, CashSend, or by having the amount directly transferred into their bank account.

The first week of the month is reserved for elderly, child, and disability grant payments.

After that, it is Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant recipients, and all other grants are paid out. All other beneficiaries can still collect at South African Post Office branches except for the SRD recipients.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that the permanent SASSA grants will be INCREASED.

Godongwana delivered his 2024 Budget Speech to Parliament earlier this year.

Permanent social grants are increased to keep pace with inflation and increase access:

An increase of R100 to the old age, war veterans, disability and care dependency grants. This amount will be divided into R90 effective from April, and R10 effective October;

A R50 increase to the foster care grant; and

A R20 increase to the child support grant.

The social relief of distress grant will increase by R20 or 5.7% from April 1.

About 26 million people in SA receive social grants at a total cost of R266 billion a year.

For any further queries, please get in touch with SASSA directly:

Contact the SASSA Toll-Free Call centre on 0800 60 10 11

Contact the SASSA Head Office on 012 400 2322

Email SASSA Head Office at: [email protected]

Contact details of SASSA offices across the country: SASSA offices

