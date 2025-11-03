Pretoria teen transferred to Steve Biko after family’s horror crash

The Du Plessis family from Pretoria is still reeling after a head-on collision near Sable Hills last Thursday evening left their teenage daughter in critical condition and both parents injured.

The Du Plessis family was on their way to church when the accident occurred. The accident happened just before 19:00 on Thursday evening on the Kameelfontein road near the Sable Hills Estate in Roodeplaat.

Fifteen-year-old Jessamé Du Plessis was on Sunday transferred from Mamelodi Hospital to Steve Biko Academic Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Her leg was broken in several places and would require an operation to repair, while her pelvis was fractured in three places during the accident.

Her parents say the estimated cost of her surgeries at a private hospital would have been around R750 000, which they simply could not afford.

Her mother, Lyzette, is being treated at the Moot Hospital after suffering four pelvic fractures. It is believed she will be discharged from the hospital this afternoon.

Her father, Gys, is at home recovering from multiple injuries and broken ribs, but is in stable condition.

“Please continue to pray and help us carry this family through to recovery,” relatives said, adding their gratitude for the overwhelming community support, love, and contributions to the Back-a-Buddy campaign.

“We serve a great and almighty God. Thank you to everyone for your messages, prayers, and donations. We appreciate it more than words can say.”

A back-a-buddy campaign was started for the family.

Click here if you would like to help the family.

One person from each vehicle sustained critical injuries in the accident.

