Pretoria family in horror crash on way to church

A Pretoria family is appealing for help after a devastating head-on collision on the Kameelfontein Road near Sable Hills on Thursday evening left their 15-year-old daughter, Jessamé, critically injured.

The Du Plessis family was on their way to church when the accident occurred, leaving their vehicle completely wrecked and their daughter in need of urgent surgery for severe pelvic and femoral fractures.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) spokesperson Etienne van Rooyen, the accident happened just before 19:00 on Thursday evening on the Kameelfontein road near the Sable Hills Estate in Roodeplaat.

A back-a-buddy campaign was started for the family.

“We were in an accident on our way to church, close to Sable Hills Estate, Roodeplaat, Pretoria.

“Miraculously, our lives were saved, but the vehicle is a write-off. We serve an almighty God.

“We do not have any medical fund, and our 15-year-old daughter, Jessamé, needs an operation.”

According to the campaign, her pelvis and femur are badly fractured and she needs urgent medical treatment.

“We are admitted at Mamelodi Hospital and are still awaiting treatment, we are in the emergency area.

“We would like to ask for any financial contribution to the medical expenses and to enable us to transfer Jessamé to a Private Hospital for the medical attention that she urgently needs,” Gys and Lyzette du Plessis said in the campaign post.

It is not yet known what injuries Gys and Lyzette sustained in the accident.

Van Rooyen said one person from each vehicle sustained critical injuries in the accident.

He added that Netcare, GPG, Tshwane Emergency Fire Services and the GPF attended to the scene.

