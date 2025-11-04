Local newsNews

Here is the official petrol price for November

Here is everything you need to know about the official fuel price adjustments that will take effect on Wednesday.

11 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here is the official petrol price for November. Photo: File.

The official fuel price adjustments, which will take effect from Wednesday have been announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The department stated that the changes follow a volatile October, during which international oil prices fluctuated between $58 and $68 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical and trade tensions between the United States and China.

Here are the official fuel price adjustments:

  • Fuel price changes for November 2025
  • Petrol 93 (ULP): ↓ 51 cents per litre
  • Petrol 95 (ULP): ↓ 51 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): ↓ 21 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): ↓ 19 cents per litre
  • Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): ↓ 1 cent per litre
  • LPGas: ↓ 61 cents per kilogram

In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the Slate Levy on petrol and diesel will remain at 0.00 c/l with effect from November 5, 2025.

11 hours ago
