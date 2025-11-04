Here is the official petrol price for November

The official fuel price adjustments, which will take effect from Wednesday have been announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The department stated that the changes follow a volatile October, during which international oil prices fluctuated between $58 and $68 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical and trade tensions between the United States and China.

Here are the official fuel price adjustments:

Fuel price changes for November 2025

Petrol 93 (ULP): ↓ 51 cents per litre

Petrol 95 (ULP): ↓ 51 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): ↓ 21 cents per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): ↓ 19 cents per litre

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): ↓ 1 cent per litre

LPGas: ↓ 61 cents per kilogram

In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the Slate Levy on petrol and diesel will remain at 0.00 c/l with effect from November 5, 2025.

