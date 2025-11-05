Local newsNews

Biggest supermoon of 2025 to rise tonight

Skywatchers are in for a treat tonight as the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2025 lights up the night sky.

A dazzling supermoon — the biggest and brightest of 2025 — will rise over South Africa tonight, lighting up the night sky in a breathtaking celestial display. Photo: Stock

The biggest supermoon of 2025 will rise tonight, appearing larger and brighter than usual as it makes its closest approach to Earth this year.

Stargazers across South Africa are urged to look to the eastern horizon shortly after sunset for the spectacular sight.

The moon will look its most dramatic when it’s low on the horizon — the so-called “moon illusion” makes it appear larger.

In South Africa, expect it to rise in the east shortly after sunset, so be ready.

Find a location with a clear, open horizon.
Avoid tall buildings, heavy trees or bright city lights blocking your view. Parks, beach fronts, and open fields are ideal.

The November full moon, commonly known as the Beaver Moon, will be 2025’s second supermoon. Here’s what to know about this special phenomenon.

“Beaver Moon” is the term used to describe the full moon that takes place in November.

Each month’s full moon has a different name that carries cultural significance. The November full moon’s name stems from the fact that beavers start to take shelter in their dams around this time of year, according to the Almanac.

Another possible explanation for the name is that this was also the season when people set beaver traps during the fur trade.

Did you know the Centre for Astronomical Heritage (CfAH) identified 23 concepts (one for each first Full Moon in a calendar month, plus one for a possible second Full Moon) representing essential cognates to “South Africa.”

“South Africans have been confused by these Full Moon names since wolves never roamed the South African shores and it does not snow in February.

“Not only are these names irrelevant in the South African context, but an opportunity to celebrate what is iconic and proudly South African is lost with each setting Full Moon.

2025 Nov 05, 15:24 Milk Moon

2025 Dec 04, 01:18 Springbok Moon

Do you have more information about the story?

